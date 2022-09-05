Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by CV Advisors LLC

CV Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.3% of CV Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CV Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $1,732,927,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 35,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,558,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,991 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MA stock traded down $2.69 on Monday, reaching $322.56. The company had a trading volume of 64,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $311.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $338.33 and a 200-day moving average of $344.70. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

