Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,505 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $45,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,475,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,628,000 after buying an additional 192,250 shares during the period. MCIA Inc raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 380,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,804,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $322.56. 64,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,697,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $338.33 and its 200-day moving average is $344.70.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

