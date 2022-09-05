Media Network (MEDIA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $568,249.00

Media Network (MEDIA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Media Network has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $568,249.00 worth of Media Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Media Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.04 or 0.00045707 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Media Network has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00836593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015402 BTC.

Media Network Coin Profile

Media Network’s official Twitter account is @Media_FDN.

Buying and Selling Media Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Media Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Media Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Media Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

