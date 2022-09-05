Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MPNGF has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Meituan from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meituan from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Meituan Stock Performance

Shares of MPNGF opened at $22.08 on Friday. Meituan has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $39.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97.

Meituan Company Profile

Meituan operates an e-commerce platform for various services. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food delivery segment provides consumers place orders of food prepared by merchants. The In-store, Hotel & Travel segment offers consumers purchase local consumer services provided by merchants in numerous in-store categories or make reservations for hotels and attractions.

