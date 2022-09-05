Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Decreased by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 146,985 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 25,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 82,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 79.1% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,104,703 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $245,642,000 after purchasing an additional 487,890 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 79.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, July 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.37.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META traded down $5.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,657,639. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.10. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $383.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total transaction of $65,640.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,382.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total transaction of $65,640.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,382.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,276 shares of company stock worth $8,587,296 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

