Michelle Cracknell Purchases 14,858 Shares of Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Stock

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Rating) insider Michelle Cracknell purchased 14,858 shares of Just Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £9,954.86 ($12,028.59).

Shares of LON JUST traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 67.20 ($0.81). The company had a trading volume of 268,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,627. Just Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 62.60 ($0.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 98.85 ($1.19). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 71.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 79.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £697.91 million and a P/E ratio of -19.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Just Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.29%.

JUST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.87) price target on shares of Just Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Just Group from GBX 105 ($1.27) to GBX 80 ($0.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Just Group from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 116 ($1.40) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 116 ($1.40).

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

