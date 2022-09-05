Michelle Cracknell Purchases 14,858 Shares of Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Stock

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Rating) insider Michelle Cracknell purchased 14,858 shares of Just Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £9,954.86 ($12,028.59).
Just Group Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of LON JUST traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 67.20 ($0.81). The company had a trading volume of 268,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,627. Just Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 62.60 ($0.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 98.85 ($1.19). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 71.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 79.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £697.91 million and a P/E ratio of -19.79.
Just Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Just Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.29%.
About Just Group
Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.
