Millimeter Trading Down 6.5% This Week (MM)

Millimeter (MM) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Millimeter coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Millimeter has a total market cap of $339,805.63 and approximately $10,875.00 worth of Millimeter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Millimeter has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001880 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Millimeter Coin Profile

Millimeter (MM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Millimeter’s total supply is 126,754,879 coins and its circulating supply is 93,859,336 coins. The official website for Millimeter is mmeter.kr.

Buying and Selling Millimeter

According to CryptoCompare, “MasterMint is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Users can host masternodes to collect rewards or they can stake their coins regularly. “

