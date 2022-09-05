MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $389.68 million, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.79.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $66.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of MiMedx Group

In other MiMedx Group news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $50,662.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 334,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 112,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,711,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,465. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $50,662.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 334,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 166,946 shares of company stock worth $627,568 in the last 90 days. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 400,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 59,690 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at $784,000. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

