MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.
MiMedx Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $389.68 million, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.79.
MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $66.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of MiMedx Group
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 400,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 59,690 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at $784,000. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MiMedx Group
MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.
