Mist (MIST) Price Down 0.2% This Week

Mist (MIST) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last seven days, Mist has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mist coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. Mist has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $85,911.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,711.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00036632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00133429 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022323 BTC.

Mist Profile

Mist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft.

Buying and Selling Mist

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

