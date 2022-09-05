MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of MKS Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.86.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Price Performance

MKSI opened at $97.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.80. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $92.65 and a 52-week high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In related news, Director Peter Cannone III acquired 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.06 per share, with a total value of $30,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,228.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 65.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 438,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 32.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 70.5% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.