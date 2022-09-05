MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MKSI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.86.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of MKSI opened at $97.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.80. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $92.65 and a fifty-two week high of $181.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.14.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.04%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.84%.

Insider Activity

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Peter Cannone III acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.06 per share, with a total value of $30,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,228.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New Century Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 101.3% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 869.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

