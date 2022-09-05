MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Lowered to $330.00 at Robert W. Baird

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MDB. Citigroup cut their price objective on MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $401.47.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $244.87 on Thursday. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $213.39 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.15. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total value of $184,070.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,322,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,091,023.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,458 shares of company stock worth $11,831,861. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,934,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 833.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,940,000 after buying an additional 464,300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,909,000 after buying an additional 318,259 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 905.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 346,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,911,000 after buying an additional 312,003 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.