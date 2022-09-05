MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Lowered to $350.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MDB. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $401.47.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $244.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $213.39 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $318.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.15.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $1,319,869.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,824,680.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,458 shares of company stock worth $11,831,861 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in MongoDB by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 395,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,633,000 after buying an additional 29,421 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,081,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $675,000. Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

