Montag & Caldwell LLC Acquires 111,592 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,592 shares during the period. Monster Beverage comprises approximately 2.4% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC owned 0.05% of Monster Beverage worth $22,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3,761.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.7 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.39. 150,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.32. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.81.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

