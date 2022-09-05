Montag & Caldwell LLC Boosts Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 111.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,992 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter worth $227,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Primo Water has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Primo Water Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRMW traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 51,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,634. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $20.12.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.74 million. Equities analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is -311.08%.

About Primo Water

(Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.