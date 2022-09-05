Montag & Caldwell LLC Buys 23,791 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,529 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,791 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 3.0% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $27,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.78.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $226.11. 325,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,636,611. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.55. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $100.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Netflix’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

