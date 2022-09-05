Montag & Caldwell LLC Has $617,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 693,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,989,000 after purchasing an additional 90,728 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 19,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.15. 574,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,096,221. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

