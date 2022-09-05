Montag & Caldwell LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 1,434.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,197 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $9,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,696,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,315,000 after acquiring an additional 720,712 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 345.5% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 882,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,659,000 after acquiring an additional 684,323 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,529,000 after acquiring an additional 353,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,892,000 after acquiring an additional 284,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 1.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.32.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $2.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.63. The stock had a trading volume of 44,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,745. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.89. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.05, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

