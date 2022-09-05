MoonEdge (MOONED) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $636,561.20

MoonEdge (MOONED) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 5th. In the last week, MoonEdge has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. MoonEdge has a market cap of $636,561.20 and $14,225.00 worth of MoonEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonEdge coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MoonEdge alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00837106 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015468 BTC.

MoonEdge Profile

MoonEdge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MoonEdge

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonEdge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MoonEdge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonEdge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.