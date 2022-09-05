Namecoin Price Tops $1.01 on Top Exchanges (NMC)

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $14.84 million and $4,327.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00005090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,777.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.16 or 0.00627772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00267969 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00016974 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org.

Namecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

