NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The company has a market cap of $51.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NantHealth will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in NantHealth by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 265,949 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 1st quarter worth $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

