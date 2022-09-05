NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NantHealth Price Performance
NantHealth stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The company has a market cap of $51.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63.
NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NantHealth will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of NantHealth
About NantHealth
NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.
Read More
