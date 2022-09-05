NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives $129.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. HSBC dropped their target price on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Macquarie started coverage on NetEase in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get NetEase alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 127.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 25.3% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 14.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Stock Performance

NetEase Increases Dividend

Shares of NTES opened at $88.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.76. The company has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.42. NetEase has a 12-month low of $68.62 and a 12-month high of $118.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

About NetEase

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.