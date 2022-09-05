Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 132.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,709 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,656 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $37,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $2,612,150,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 85.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,875,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,380,929,000 after purchasing an additional 930,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,540,167 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $576,932,000 after purchasing an additional 731,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $226.11. 325,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,636,611. The company has a market cap of $100.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.78.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

