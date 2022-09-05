Neutrino Token Price Down 13.4% This Week (NSBT)

Neutrino Token (NSBT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Neutrino Token has a total market cap of $26.16 million and $38,341.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Token coin can now be purchased for $9.53 or 0.00048093 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino Token has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00835973 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015747 BTC.

Neutrino Token Coin Profile

Neutrino Token was first traded on March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 2,744,000 coins. Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto. Neutrino Token’s official website is neutrino.at. Neutrino Token’s official message board is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news.

Buying and Selling Neutrino Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

