NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 6,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:NEE traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.11. The stock had a trading volume of 417,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,590,372. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $167.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.58 and its 200-day moving average is $79.57.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 129.77%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.44.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

