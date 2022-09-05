NoLimitCoin (NLC) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $443,637.44 and $12,676.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000092 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008708 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001610 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000259 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin (NLC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 1,050,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,185,411 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NoLimitCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for CryptoFantasySports, a platform that seeks to provide the crypto world easy access to the fantasy games. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars.

