Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,318,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,366 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.97% of Norfolk Southern worth $661,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 63.2% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,464 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,978 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,403,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $239.26. 75,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,043. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $217.00 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.55. The firm has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

