Northgate (OTCMKTS:NGTEF) & Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Critical Comparison

Northgate (OTCMKTS:NGTEF) and Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northgate and Covestro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northgate $863.72 million 0.83 N/A N/A N/A Covestro $18.82 billion 0.31 $1.91 billion $4.04 3.70

Covestro has higher revenue and earnings than Northgate.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northgate N/A N/A N/A Covestro 7.77% 17.11% 8.59%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Northgate and Covestro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Northgate has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Covestro has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Northgate and Covestro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northgate 0 0 0 0 N/A Covestro 0 6 5 0 2.45

Covestro has a consensus target price of $47.31, indicating a potential upside of 216.90%. Given Covestro’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Covestro is more favorable than Northgate.

Summary

Covestro beats Northgate on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northgate

Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 53,000 vehicles from 77 locations in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 40,000 vehicles from 24 locations in Spain. It serves construction and distribution, manufacturing and engineering, and business service industries, as well as local authorities, public utilities, and retailers and wholesalers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Darlington, the United Kingdom.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications. The Solutions & Specialties segment comprises a range of polymer products, including precursors for coatings and adhesives, polycarbonates, MDI specialties and polyols, specialty films, elastomers, and thermoplastic polyurethanes that are used in automotive and transportation, electrical, electronics and household appliances, construction, and healthcare industries, as well as composite resins for wind turbine, rotor blades, laptop cases, and floodlights. The company markets its products through trading houses and distributors. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

