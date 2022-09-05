Nsure.Network (NSURE) Price Hits $0.0194 on Top Exchanges

Nsure.Network (NSURE) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Nsure.Network has a total market cap of $110,150.34 and approximately $267,139.00 worth of Nsure.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nsure.Network has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Nsure.Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nsure.Network Profile

Nsure.Network (NSURE) is a coin. Nsure.Network’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,668,964 coins. The official message board for Nsure.Network is medium.com/@nsure_network. Nsure.Network’s official Twitter account is @Nsure_network. The official website for Nsure.Network is nsure.network/#.

Nsure.Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nsure.Network works like an insurance company that is governed by Nsure stakers. By taking a risk from an individual, and spreading that risk around a community, the individual is able get their risk in the open finance world covered. Nsure.Network is built to protect and hedge your DeFi risk on different protocols. “

