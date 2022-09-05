Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair cut Nutanix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut Nutanix from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.30.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NTNX opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.57. Nutanix has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $44.50.

Insider Activity

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nutanix will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $40,317.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,107.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $40,317.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,107.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 50,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $700,371.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,196 shares of company stock worth $1,193,438. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Nutanix by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Nutanix by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Further Reading

