NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.1% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.85.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.47. 2,404,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,053,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.70 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $341.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

