NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Cut to $180.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NVDA. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.85.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $136.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $132.70 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.29.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

