Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Sold by Clayton Partners LLC

Clayton Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 104,444 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Specialty Lending comprises 2.6% of Clayton Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Clayton Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 550,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.3% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 165,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 45.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on OCSL. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

OCSL stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $6.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,232. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 227.59%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

(Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.