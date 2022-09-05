Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Ocean Bio-Chem Stock Performance
Shares of Ocean Bio-Chem stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. Ocean Bio-Chem has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $123.92 million, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71.
Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Ocean Bio-Chem
Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile
Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.
