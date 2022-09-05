Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem Stock Performance

Shares of Ocean Bio-Chem stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. Ocean Bio-Chem has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $123.92 million, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71.

Get Ocean Bio-Chem alerts:

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ocean Bio-Chem

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 5.0% during the first quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 127,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 6.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 101.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 62,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.