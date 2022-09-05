Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Ocwen Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ocwen Financial stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.93, a current ratio of 17.97 and a quick ratio of 17.97. Ocwen Financial has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $41.92. The company has a market capitalization of $218.11 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 3,527.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 4th quarter worth $506,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 184,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,387,000 after buying an additional 16,467 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 4th quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 122,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 53,364 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

Recommended Stories

