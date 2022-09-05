Operose Advisors LLC Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $163.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.79. The company has a market cap of $148.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

