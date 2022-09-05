Operose Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3,296.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRU opened at $94.89 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $89.73 and a one year high of $124.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.83 and a 200 day moving average of $105.21. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

