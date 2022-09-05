Operose Advisors LLC Makes New $127,000 Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 94.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in American International Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 364,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,705,000 after buying an additional 53,013 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 27,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in American International Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Trading Up 0.1 %

AIG stock opened at $52.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.17. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.40 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average of $57.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AIG. Barclays decreased their price target on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.