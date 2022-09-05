Operose Advisors LLC Purchases 125 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 135.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 157,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Visa by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,936 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

NYSE:V opened at $197.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $373.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.11.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

