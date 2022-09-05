Operose Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Operose Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $102.30 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $98.19 and a 1 year high of $142.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.40.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

