Operose Advisors LLC Sells 130 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Operose Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,865,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 10,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $149.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.64. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $139.96 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

