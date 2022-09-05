Operose Advisors LLC Takes $29,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ESGE stock opened at $30.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.08. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $44.07.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

