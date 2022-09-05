Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORAN shares. Barclays raised shares of Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Orange from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orange

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Orange by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Orange by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 151,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Orange by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orange by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Orange by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 24,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orange Price Performance

About Orange

ORAN stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Orange has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

