Orica Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $7,400.12 (ORI)

Orica (ORI) traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 5th. During the last seven days, Orica has traded 87.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orica coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orica has a total market capitalization of $7,400.12 and $104,149.00 worth of Orica was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,878.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00036432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00132542 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022134 BTC.

Orica Profile

Orica (ORI) is a coin. Orica’s total supply is 84,913,495 coins and its circulating supply is 19,094,808 coins. Orica’s official Twitter account is @origami_network.

Orica Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Origami Network is a decentralized marketplace platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The Origami Team aims to mitigate the transactions costs and several problems related to the online marketplace development and maintenance. In order to mitigate the problems previously mentioned the platform will feature escrow contracts for secure payments, third-party dispute resolution, and low transaction costs. Origami token (ORI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

