PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Cowen

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PD. Cowen decreased their price target on PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.68.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.09. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $50.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $27,319.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,109,931.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $69,990.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 453,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,291,995.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $27,319.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,388 shares in the company, valued at $21,109,931.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,768 shares of company stock worth $6,781,040. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in PagerDuty by 65.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 270.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in PagerDuty by 39.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.