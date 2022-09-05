peachfolio Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17,109.00 (PCHF)

peachfolio (PCHF) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. During the last seven days, peachfolio has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. peachfolio has a total market capitalization of $363,812.79 and $17,109.00 worth of peachfolio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One peachfolio coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002469 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00832642 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015467 BTC.
peachfolio Profile
The Reddit community for peachfolio is https://reddit.com/r/peachfolio. peachfolio’s official Twitter account is @peachfolio.
