Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,974,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 284,179 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline accounts for about 1.0% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $149,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,117. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.17.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 14.15%. Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

