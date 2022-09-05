Perpetual Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.04 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Perpetual Protocol has a total market cap of $62.04 million and approximately $6.04 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perpetual Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00003442 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Perpetual Protocol alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00030524 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00042012 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00082721 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000088 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,775,000 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi.

Perpetual Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading.PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage.Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan.Telegram | DiscordDocumentation”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Perpetual Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perpetual Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.