Perpetual Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.04 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Perpetual Protocol has a total market cap of $62.04 million and approximately $6.04 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perpetual Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00003442 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00030524 BTC.
- XRUN (XRUN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002018 BTC.
- Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.
- Holo (HOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00042012 BTC.
- OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00082721 BTC.
- JUST (JST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000137 BTC.
- Render Token (RNDR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002501 BTC.
- Celer Network (CELR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000088 BTC.
- NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000165 BTC.
About Perpetual Protocol
Perpetual Protocol is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,775,000 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi.
Perpetual Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
