Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Wick Capital Partners LLC

Wick Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 40,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 488,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,299,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Archetype Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 4,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer Stock Down 2.0 %

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.93 on Monday, reaching $45.70. 847,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,232,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.56. The company has a market capitalization of $256.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

