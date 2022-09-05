Phoenixcoin Price Hits $0.0123 on Top Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $796.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,881.07 or 1.00011414 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00064387 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00239289 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00148036 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00240650 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00055784 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00064470 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 87,007,850 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

